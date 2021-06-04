Plainclothes security personnel watch as tourists visit Tiananmen Gate on Friday, June 4, 2021, the 32nd anniversary of a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing. Commemorations of the June 4, 1989 crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests were especially muted on Friday amid pandemic restrictions and increasing political repression. Photo: AP Photo
Past and present Taiwanese presidents honour 1989 Tiananmen protests while gatherings are banned
- Former president Ma Ying-jeou said Beijing needed to face up to history over the protests, and that would help bridge cross-strait differences
- A Hong Kong censorship-tracking project uncovers Weibo messages deleted on Friday, including posts about the need to acknowledge history
