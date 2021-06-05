Activist Tang Jitian says he was stopped from boarding a plane at the Fuzhou Changle airport. Photo: Handout
Human rights activist barred from leaving China to care for ill daughter
- Tang Jitian says he was stopped from boarding a flight from Fuzhou to Tokyo on the grounds he would ‘endanger national security’
- His 25-year-old daughter has tuberculosis meningitis and is in a coma in hospital
Topic | Human rights in China
