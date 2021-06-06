Wang Aizhong has been active on social media commenting on human rights issues in China. Photo: Handout Wang Aizhong has been active on social media commenting on human rights issues in China. Photo: Handout
Chinese activist Wang Aizhong spoke his mind on Twitter. Now he’s behind bars

  • Wang co-founded Southern Street Movement in Guangzhou 10 years ago, calling for an end to one-party rule
  • Police say his comments online and to overseas media threatened the state, according to a family friend

Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui

9:45pm, 6 Jun, 2021

