Wang Aizhong has been active on social media commenting on human rights issues in China. Photo: Handout
Chinese activist Wang Aizhong spoke his mind on Twitter. Now he’s behind bars
- Wang co-founded Southern Street Movement in Guangzhou 10 years ago, calling for an end to one-party rule
- Police say his comments online and to overseas media threatened the state, according to a family friend
Topic | Human rights in China
