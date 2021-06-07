The Xiaohongshu shopping app has been unavailable in China since Friday, after a social media post which appeared to refer to the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Getty Images The Xiaohongshu shopping app has been unavailable in China since Friday, after a social media post which appeared to refer to the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Getty Images
Shopping app blocked in China after apparent Tiananmen reference

  • Censors take down social media page after June 4 post reported for ‘violating laws and regulations’
  • The Xiaohongshu Weibo page remained unavailable on Monday, four days after sensitive anniversary

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:08pm, 7 Jun, 2021

The Xiaohongshu shopping app has been unavailable in China since Friday, after a social media post which appeared to refer to the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Getty Images The Xiaohongshu shopping app has been unavailable in China since Friday, after a social media post which appeared to refer to the June 4 anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Getty Images
