Coronavirus: Taiwan to roll out vaccines for hi-tech workers to protect its chip industry

  • Island reportes 219 new local infections and 22 new deaths
  • Premier Su Tseng-chang tells legislature meeting he expects 10 million doses to arrive in Taiwan by the end of August

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:32pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Less than 4 per cent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
