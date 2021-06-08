Less than 4 per cent of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Taiwan to roll out vaccines for hi-tech workers to protect its chip industry
- Island reportes 219 new local infections and 22 new deaths
- Premier Su Tseng-chang tells legislature meeting he expects 10 million doses to arrive in Taiwan by the end of August
