Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also serves as general secretary of the Communist Party, has introduced sweeping reforms since coming to power in 2012 to form a highly centralised governing system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Who are China Communist Party’s ‘No 1 hands’ and why is Xi Jinping reining them in?

  • Provincial party chiefs have seen their power eroded through a series of sweeping reforms instituted by Beijing
  • The term is believed to have originated in the ancient Chinese secret societies to denote leadership positions

William Zheng
Updated: 5:48am, 9 Jun, 2021

