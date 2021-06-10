Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses villagers in Qinghai’s Gangcha county. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping tells officials to look to Qinghai as model for governing Tibet and Xinjiang
- Xi described the province as a ‘model of national unity’ and told local officials to uphold the party’s policies on governing Tibetan areas
- A quarter of Qinghai’s population are ethnic Tibetans and the province is the birthplace of the exiled Dalai Lama
