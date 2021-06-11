Reporters interview Lin Wenyi of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, made up of people originally from Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party is not China’s only political party – there are eight others
- Their leaders are chosen by the Communist Party, and none has openly opposed the ruling party or pushed for substantial reform
- But their status has its roots in the 1949 birth of the People’s Republic of China, and they help to perform a consultative role
