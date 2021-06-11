A report into the deaths said organisers had ignored a gale warning on the day of the race. Photo: Weibo
Local party boss found dead and five organisers arrested after Chinese ultramarathon tragedy
- Gansu authorities say the local county boss took his life as they announced that he was one of the 27 officials held responsible for the deaths of 21 runners
- Five people from the company that organised the race are facing criminal charges
Topic | China Society
A report into the deaths said organisers had ignored a gale warning on the day of the race. Photo: Weibo