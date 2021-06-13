Bao Yinan has been suspended from his teaching duties at Shanghai’s East China University of Political Science and Law. Photo: Handout
Chinese law school tutor suspended from teaching over polygamy proposal
- Lecturer at Shanghai university punished for arguing for ‘special treatment’ in marriage
- Comments were made in private channel but leaked to public platforms
Topic | China Society
Bao Yinan has been suspended from his teaching duties at Shanghai’s East China University of Political Science and Law. Photo: Handout