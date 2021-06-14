Rescue workers with sniffer dogs search for survivors in the aftermath of a gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei province on Sunday. Photo: AP
China launches nationwide safety checks after deadly blast in Hubei
- Xi Jinping orders officials to ‘stay vigilant’ and deal with major hazards ahead of party’s centenary
- Order follows explosion, chemical leak and fatal workplace accident over two days of deaths and injuries across the country
Topic | Safety in China
Rescue workers with sniffer dogs search for survivors in the aftermath of a gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China's Hubei province on Sunday. Photo: AP