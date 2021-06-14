Taipei's main railway station is deserted on June 11, 2021, as people refrain from travelling amid the spread of coronavirus infections. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Taiwan outbreak appears to stabilise after 13,000 cases and 452 deaths, says minister
- Epidemic command centre attributes slowing of case numbers to soft lockdown and public restraint
- Alpha variant suspected to have been brought to the island by Taiwanese airliner crew
