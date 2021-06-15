Traffic in Xinjiang passes in front of a banner calling for the stability and development of the Uyghur autonomous region. The Xinjiang government has released a summary of the 2020 census results. Photo: Kyodo
China census: migration drives Han population growth in Xinjiang
- The region’s Uygur community grew 16 per cent in the decade to 2020 compared with 25 per cent for Han
- Regional government says data prompted it to revise down Uygur population figures
Traffic in Xinjiang passes in front of a banner calling for the stability and development of the Uyghur autonomous region. The Xinjiang government has released a summary of the 2020 census results. Photo: Kyodo