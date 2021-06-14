New mobile laboratories for nucleic acid testing are seen inside Guangzhou Gymnasium, following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters New mobile laboratories for nucleic acid testing are seen inside Guangzhou Gymnasium, following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: new infections in Guangzhou include two medical workers at Covid-19 treatment hospital

  • City counts 146 locally transmitted infections in latest outbreak but is now reopening several areas, including residential neighbourhoods and companies
  • Over 90,000 students will have their high school entrance examinations postponed until July because of the recent spike in infection

Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Jun, 2021

