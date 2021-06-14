Framatome says the Taishan power plant is operating safely. Photo: EyePress Framatome says the Taishan power plant is operating safely. Photo: EyePress
China’s Taishan nuclear plant ‘operating safely’, French firm says

  • Amid report of ‘radiological threat’, Framatome says staff helping to fix performance issues at facility
  • Operations at reactors in Guangdong within safety parameters, it says

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 9:30pm, 14 Jun, 2021

