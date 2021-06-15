Taiwan is expected to approve two locally-developed Covid-19 vaccines in the next few months. Photo: AP
Taiwan is expected to approve two locally-developed Covid-19 vaccines in the next few months. Photo: AP
Taiwan Covid-19 vaccines may be too late for US emergency approval

  • Former health official flags competition problems for home-grown shots as global brands complete phase 3 clinical trials
  • Two locally produced vaccines have finished phase 2 trials and are expected to be marketed on the island in the next few months

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:20pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Taiwan’s
home-grown
Covid-19 vaccines
could be restricted to use on the island, if the US Food and Drug Administration follows through on a plan to stop reviewing and processing new emergency use authorisation (EUA) requests.

Worse still, the local vaccines may face stiff competition from international rivals once more

Covid-19 vaccines
reach international markets, a former health official said.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre has ordered 10 million doses of vaccines from two local developers – Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp and United Biomedical Inc – with an option of buying 10 million more amid a recent Covid-19 outbreak that saw 135 new infections and eight deaths on Tuesday.

Both firms have completed phase 2 clinical trials of their vaccines and are seeking local regulators’ EUA approval to market their shots, hopefully in the next few months, according to officials from the two companies.

But their vaccines could end up being marketed only in Taiwan, as the US FDA has flagged it may no longer issue EUA for new vaccine candidates, warned Su Ih-jen, former director general of the Centres for Disease Control.

“The outbreak in the US has stabilised and the vaccines developed by American companies are in abundance, meaning the US FDA does not have the need to approve EUA for vaccine candidates from other countries,” he said.

Su said a halt on EUA approvals by the US FDA would also make it difficult for locally developed vaccines to enter the global market, especially as a number of international brand products had already completed their third and final clinical trials and were ready to get full approvals for use in their home countries.

“But the local vaccines have only completed phase 2 clinical trials, and still have a long way to undergo the phase 3 trials,” Su said. He added that if fully approved global brand products entered the Taiwan market, the local brands would face stiff competition, with people more likely to opt for the foreign vaccines.

The US FDA said in late May that it might decline to review and process EUA requests for

Covid-19 vaccines
for the rest of the pandemic, if a company had not already begun discussions.

Currently, three

Covid-19 vaccines
have emergency use approval from the US FDA. They include messenger-RNA-based vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna, and an adenovirus-based vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

According to Reuters, Novavax Inc has had discussions with regulators and said it does not expect to seek regulatory authorisation for its Covid-19 shot in the US, Britain and Europe until the third quarter of 2021.

Canadian developer Medicago said it was in discussions with the FDA for an EUA for its plant-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline treatment, Reuters reported.

AstraZeneca from Britain also has discussed plans for its Covid-19 vaccine with US officials. However, The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported it was considering skipping US emergency-use authorisation in favour of the more time-intensive application for a fully-fledged licence to sell the shot.

Lawrence Chung covers major news in Taiwan, ranging from presidential and parliament elections to killer earthquakes and typhoons. Most of his reports focus on Taiwan's relations with China, specifically on the impact and possible developments of cross-strait relations under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and mainland-friendly Kuomintang governments.