Taiwan Covid-19 vaccines may be too late for US emergency approval

Both firms have completed phase 2 clinical trials of their vaccines and are seeking local regulators’ EUA approval to market their shots, hopefully in the next few months, according to officials from the two companies.

But their vaccines could end up being marketed only in Taiwan, as the US FDA has flagged it may no longer issue EUA for new vaccine candidates, warned Su Ih-jen, former director general of the Centres for Disease Control.

“The outbreak in the US has stabilised and the vaccines developed by American companies are in abundance, meaning the US FDA does not have the need to approve EUA for vaccine candidates from other countries,” he said.

Su said a halt on EUA approvals by the US FDA would also make it difficult for locally developed vaccines to enter the global market, especially as a number of international brand products had already completed their third and final clinical trials and were ready to get full approvals for use in their home countries.

“But the local vaccines have only completed phase 2 clinical trials, and still have a long way to undergo the phase 3 trials,” Su said. He added that if fully approved global brand products entered the Taiwan market, the local brands would face stiff competition, with people more likely to opt for the foreign vaccines.

The US FDA said in late May that it might decline to review and process EUA requests for Covid-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic, if a company had not already begun discussions.

Currently, three Covid-19 vaccines have emergency use approval from the US FDA. They include messenger-RNA-based vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna, and an adenovirus-based vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

01:16 Queues at Taiwan Covid-19 testing site as the island battles surge in cases

According to Reuters, Novavax Inc has had discussions with regulators and said it does not expect to seek regulatory authorisation for its Covid-19 shot in the US, Britain and Europe until the third quarter of 2021.

Canadian developer Medicago said it was in discussions with the FDA for an EUA for its plant-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline treatment, Reuters reported.

AstraZeneca from Britain also has discussed plans for its Covid-19 vaccine with US officials. However, The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported it was considering skipping US emergency-use authorisation in favour of the more time-intensive application for a fully-fledged licence to sell the shot.