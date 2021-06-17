People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou urges government to allow groups to import Covid-19 vaccines
- Ma says ruling Democratic Progressive Party should put aside ideology and allow civilian groups to secure much-needed supplies
- The island is currently battling a surge in cases and is struggling to secure enough vaccines, but the government denies stopping civilians importing doses
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
