People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Politics

Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou urges government to allow groups to import Covid-19 vaccines

  • Ma says ruling Democratic Progressive Party should put aside ideology and allow civilian groups to secure much-needed supplies
  • The island is currently battling a surge in cases and is struggling to secure enough vaccines, but the government denies stopping civilians importing doses

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 3:55pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE