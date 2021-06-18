Foxconn boss Terry Gou wants to buy five million doses of the BioNTech vaccine. Photo: AP
Taiwan allows Foxconn boss Terry Gou and semiconductor giant TSMC to seek Covid-19 vaccines from BioNTech
- The billionaire and manufacturer will be allowed to negotiate with the German company on behalf of the island’s government
- Taiwan, which is battling a surge in cases, has struggled to secure enough vaccines amid a global shortage
