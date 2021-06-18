Belize national Lee Henley Hu Xiang was convicted of funding Hong Kong protests. Photo: CCTV Belize national Lee Henley Hu Xiang was convicted of funding Hong Kong protests. Photo: CCTV
Espionage
China /  Politics

Top Chinese spy catcher Dong Jingwei warns agents to look out for those who collude with foreign forces

  • The security chief tells agents they must hunt down ‘insiders’ who collude with anti-China forces and ‘those who bankroll them’
  • Dong warns that infiltration and spying activity have been on the increase

Topic |   Espionage
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 10:23pm, 18 Jun, 2021

