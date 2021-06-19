People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg
People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s spike in coronavirus cases may threaten ruling DPP’s chances in elections next year

  • More than 13,000 infections and 510 deaths have been recorded since a jump in cases fuelled by new variant in late April
  • Critics have faulted President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration for being too complacent after early success in shutting initial outbreak down

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 2:20pm, 19 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg
People wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre in Taipei on June 15. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE