High housing and education costs mean some Chinese families are already struggling to have two children. Photo: EPA-EFE
China a step closer to three-child policy but what support will women need?
- Standing committee of the national legislature will consider proposed changes to family planning law to counter ageing population
- Local authorities survey public to find out just how willing couples are to expand their family
Topic | China's ageing population
