Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Wu Qiang – the Chinese intellectual refusing to be silenced

  • Five years after he was dismissed from Tsinghua University, the former political science professor is still speaking his mind
  • People must comment on politics and society, he says

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:58pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE