Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Wu Qiang – the Chinese intellectual refusing to be silenced
- Five years after he was dismissed from Tsinghua University, the former political science professor is still speaking his mind
- People must comment on politics and society, he says
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Former Tsinghua University lecturer Wu Qiang lost his job after doing fieldwork on the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP