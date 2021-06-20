Illegal constructions on Changyao Mountain in Yunnan province. Photo: Simon Song Illegal constructions on Changyao Mountain in Yunnan province. Photo: Simon Song
Illegal constructions on Changyao Mountain in Yunnan province. Photo: Simon Song
How a pristine Chinese mountain fell prey to the country’s property boom

  • Changyao was once a haven for wildlife on the edge of Kunming, but illegal development has turned it into a ‘concrete mountain’
  • Yunnan authorities have ordered the villas to be torn down, but environmentalists say it symbolises a wider problem in the country’s development model

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Illegal constructions on Changyao Mountain in Yunnan province. Photo: Simon Song
