Illegal constructions on Changyao Mountain in Yunnan province. Photo: Simon Song
How a pristine Chinese mountain fell prey to the country’s property boom
- Changyao was once a haven for wildlife on the edge of Kunming, but illegal development has turned it into a ‘concrete mountain’
- Yunnan authorities have ordered the villas to be torn down, but environmentalists say it symbolises a wider problem in the country’s development model
Topic | Environment
