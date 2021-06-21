Chinese tourists in Tibetan dress pose for a photo near the Potala Palace in Lhasa. Photo: AP
Tibet’s historic sites facing strain from domestic tourism boom
- Balancing tourist demand with protection of culturally significant landmarks is a challenge, local administrators say
- Coronavirus and growing middle class contribute to rise in Chinese visitors, seemingly unconcerned by political controversies
Topic | Tibet
Chinese tourists in Tibetan dress pose for a photo near the Potala Palace in Lhasa. Photo: AP