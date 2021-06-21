People in Taipei wait to be inoculated at a vaccination centre administering AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s coronavirus case numbers still on the rise, but signs of easing
- ‘Soft’ lockdown measures to continue, with extension not ruled out
- Another cluster emerges, as more vaccine doses arrive on the island
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
