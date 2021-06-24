Prominent historian Ge Jianxiong has for decades been an outspoken critic of the party. Photo: Handout Prominent historian Ge Jianxiong has for decades been an outspoken critic of the party. Photo: Handout
Prominent historian Ge Jianxiong has for decades been an outspoken critic of the party. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese academic under fire over ‘historical nihilism’ remarks

  • Ge Jianxiong apparently defended the Communist Party’s tight grip on narratives, setting off a rare public discussion
  • One historian says it was ‘shameless’ for him to change his stand, but Ge says he pointed out an inconvenient truth

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prominent historian Ge Jianxiong has for decades been an outspoken critic of the party. Photo: Handout Prominent historian Ge Jianxiong has for decades been an outspoken critic of the party. Photo: Handout
Prominent historian Ge Jianxiong has for decades been an outspoken critic of the party. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE