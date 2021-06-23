Tibetan rapper Tenzin Dhondup, known as MC Tenzin, performs in a bar in the regional capital Lhasa, in China's Tibet autonomous region. Photo: AFP Tibetan rapper Tenzin Dhondup, known as MC Tenzin, performs in a bar in the regional capital Lhasa, in China's Tibet autonomous region. Photo: AFP
‘Godfather’ of Tibetan rap MC Tenzin spits karmic rhymes, a pioneer of home-grown hip-hop scene

  • Some younger rappers with Tibetan roots are nudging boundaries by expressing cultural pride and Buddhist identity in coded lyrics
  • Chinese hip hop had a huge boost with the 2017 launch of the ‘The Rap of China,’ and Tibetan fans say Buddhist chants fits rap’s rhythms

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:04pm, 23 Jun, 2021

