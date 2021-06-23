Popular Chinese rapper Jiang Yunsheng was one of 100 artists who took part in the project celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party. Photo: Handout
Centenary rap falls flat as China music fans diss-miss party track
- Song featuring 100 artists and lasting 15 minutes fails to get the nation’s toes tapping ahead of Communist Party centenary
- Critics accuse the song of trying to make a quick buck while being objectively bad, blaming chaos of too many performers
Popular Chinese rapper Jiang Yunsheng was one of 100 artists who took part in the project celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party. Photo: Handout