Li Zifeng, a professor of petroleum engineering at Yanshan University, says in a research proposal that philosophy like Marxism should guide physics and be used to correct “mistakes” in the discipline. Photo: Weibo Li Zifeng, a professor of petroleum engineering at Yanshan University, says in a research proposal that philosophy like Marxism should guide physics and be used to correct “mistakes” in the discipline. Photo: Weibo
Chinese professor ridiculed over attack on Einstein that was nominated for science award

  • Li Zifeng, who claims to have ‘overthrown’ the theory of relativity, is in the running for an education department prize in Hebei
  • Language he used in the research proposal harks back to the Cultural Revolution, when Einstein was a main target of criticism

Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Jun, 2021

