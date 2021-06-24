Li Zifeng, a professor of petroleum engineering at Yanshan University, says in a research proposal that philosophy like Marxism should guide physics and be used to correct “mistakes” in the discipline. Photo: Weibo
Chinese professor ridiculed over attack on Einstein that was nominated for science award
- Li Zifeng, who claims to have ‘overthrown’ the theory of relativity, is in the running for an education department prize in Hebei
- Language he used in the research proposal harks back to the Cultural Revolution, when Einstein was a main target of criticism
