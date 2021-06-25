The issue of leadership succession is a looming challenge for the Communist Party. Illustration: Henry Wong
As the Communist Party turns 100, Xi Jinping has a problem: who will take over?
- With no clear successor in sight, Chinese leader is expected to stay in power beyond two terms
- Next year’s leadership reshuffle will shed light on how he plans to tackle succession
Topic | China leadership
