China’s leaders turn to outspoken ‘true believer’ to help improve country’s image internationally
- Zhang Weiwei, who ‘laughed his head off’ at Xinjiang criticisms, believes the country should speak to foreigners in ‘language they can understand’
- The professor’s strong defence of the country’s model has won the favour of President Xi Jinping and an invitation to address the Politburo last month
