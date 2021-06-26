About 11 million court rulings have been taken down from the online database. Photo: Shutterstock About 11 million court rulings have been taken down from the online database. Photo: Shutterstock
Millions of court rulings removed from official Chinese database

  • Notice on China Judgments Online says it is undergoing a ‘migration’ process that will be completed within days
  • Death penalty verdicts are among those that have disappeared, and lawyers have expressed concern over the development

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Jun, 2021

