About 11 million court rulings have been taken down from the online database. Photo: Shutterstock
Millions of court rulings removed from official Chinese database
- Notice on China Judgments Online says it is undergoing a ‘migration’ process that will be completed within days
- Death penalty verdicts are among those that have disappeared, and lawyers have expressed concern over the development
Topic | Law
About 11 million court rulings have been taken down from the online database. Photo: Shutterstock