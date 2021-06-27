A resident rests for 15 minutes after getting a Covid-19 jab in New Taipei. The island is struggling to secure enough doses. Photo: EPA-EFE
As vaccine tensions rise, some in Taiwan head to mainland China for a jab
- It’s become the latest cross-strait battle as Taipei scrambles to secure doses but says it doesn’t want Chinese ones
- Some residents are taking up Beijing’s offer anyway, though according to a travel agent it’s mostly those with mainland connections
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
