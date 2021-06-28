Chinese authorities have closed Beijing’s central Tiananmen Square to the public as the country prepares to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AP
What is China’s Communist Party planning for the centenary day?
- In the countdown to July 1, some signs have emerged in the capital and online of what the anniversary might bring
- With the country facing internal and external challenges, a major policy announcement may not be in the offing, analyst says
