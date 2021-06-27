Competitors from Ningxia wore Islamic headscarves to the tournament. Photo: Weibo
Chinese Hui Muslims trigger storm by wearing traditional dress to event to promote ethnic unity
- Pictures of women wearing headscarves at a Go tournament triggers investigation by Ningxia sports authority amid claims of religious extremism
- The competition featured representatives from all China’s minority groups, many of whom wore traditional costumes
