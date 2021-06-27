Competitors from Ningxia wore Islamic headscarves to the tournament. Photo: Weibo Competitors from Ningxia wore Islamic headscarves to the tournament. Photo: Weibo
Competitors from Ningxia wore Islamic headscarves to the tournament. Photo: Weibo
Chinese Hui Muslims trigger storm by wearing traditional dress to event to promote ethnic unity

  • Pictures of women wearing headscarves at a Go tournament triggers investigation by Ningxia sports authority amid claims of religious extremism
  • The competition featured representatives from all China’s minority groups, many of whom wore traditional costumes

Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Jun, 2021

