A vaccination centre in Taiwan, which is struggling with a vaccine shortage. Photo: Reuters
Former Taiwan KMT leader plans to get Covid-19 shot on mainland China
- Hung Hsiu-chu says she will get vaccinated during her visit for next month’s cross-strait forum in Hangzhou
- In a Facebook post, Hung says she has confidence in the mainland vaccine and hopes Taiwan’s outbreak can be controlled soon
