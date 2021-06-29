President and Communist Party chief Xi Jinping congratulates a July 1 medal recipient at the awards ceremony in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Chinese Communist Party honours ‘ordinary heroes’ with centenary medal
- Xi Jinping presents July 1 awards and urges party members to keep their spirits high while facing challenges ahead
- None of the 29 recipients were drawn from senior ranks but were chosen to represent achievements at frontline of policy areas
President and Communist Party chief Xi Jinping congratulates a July 1 medal recipient at the awards ceremony in Beijing. Photo: Handout