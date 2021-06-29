A nuclear power plant is among the matters to be voted on in the four Taiwanese referendums, originally scheduled for August. Photo: AFP
Taiwan mulls delaying 4 referendums as it fights Covid-19 outbreak
- Central Election Commission to meet on Friday to assess whether holding the four polls in August is still possible
- One of the votes concerns a ban on imported pork containing ractopamine, while another is on whether to reopen a nuclear power plant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A nuclear power plant is among the matters to be voted on in the four Taiwanese referendums, originally scheduled for August. Photo: AFP