The Communist Party is marking a century since its foundation – although the exact date of the first meeting is unclear. Photo: Kyodo
Why China’s Communist Party celebrates anniversary on July 1, earlier than first official meeting
- The party held its first national congress in July 1921 but the political confusion of the times left exact day unclear
- Date of the inaugural gathering was lost through incomplete records, a police raid and the country’s civil war
