Xi Jinping recognises ‘foot soldiers’ as Communist Party looks to grass-roots power base

  • New medal awarded to cadres working in areas ranging from defending Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea to environmental conservation
  • Recipients represent almost all policy priorities and the list shows president sees danger of the party losing touch with the people, according to analyst

William Zheng
Updated: 11:16pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Children present flowers to the medal recipients and salute them during the ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
