Mao Zedong promoted a revolution led by peasants that he referred to as “surrounding the cities from the countryside”. Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty Images
From Mao to Xi: how China’s Communist Party leaders have shaped its ideology
- Across ‘five generations’ they all developed their own doctrines that have been enshrined in the party charter
- They progress from a peasant-led revolution to market reform and economic development, to Xi’s new era
