A theatrical show performed at the National Stadium in Beijing on Monday as part of the centenary celebrations. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Communist Party centenary: President Xi Jinping set to lead celebrations and issue rallying cry for future
- Observers say the event will be an opportunity for Xi to cement his hold on power and status as heir to Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping
- Few details of the event in Tiananmen Square have been released, but it is expected to feature a parade and fly-past by warplanes
A theatrical show performed at the National Stadium in Beijing on Monday as part of the centenary celebrations. Photo: Kyodo