About 70,000 people attend a ceremony in Tiananmen Square for the Communist Party’s centenary on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua About 70,000 people attend a ceremony in Tiananmen Square for the Communist Party’s centenary on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
About 70,000 people attend a ceremony in Tiananmen Square for the Communist Party’s centenary on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Communist Party centenary: key points from Xi Jinping’s Tiananmen address

  • The president speaks for more than an hour, stressing the party’s role in China’s past, present and future
  • Xi underlines the party’s ties to the people and its contributions to the nation’s development

Topic |   China’s Communist Party turns 100
Josephine MaWilliam ZhengSarah ZhengWendy WuEduardo BaptistaTeddy NgKinling Lo
Josephine Ma , William Zheng , Sarah Zheng , Wendy Wu , Eduardo Baptista , Teddy Ng  and Kinling Lo

Updated: 1:09pm, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
About 70,000 people attend a ceremony in Tiananmen Square for the Communist Party’s centenary on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua About 70,000 people attend a ceremony in Tiananmen Square for the Communist Party’s centenary on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
About 70,000 people attend a ceremony in Tiananmen Square for the Communist Party’s centenary on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE