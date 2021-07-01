About 70,000 people attend a ceremony in Tiananmen Square for the Communist Party’s centenary on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Communist Party centenary: key points from Xi Jinping’s Tiananmen address
- The president speaks for more than an hour, stressing the party’s role in China’s past, present and future
- Xi underlines the party’s ties to the people and its contributions to the nation’s development
