Xi Jinping also called for “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, an apparent response to nationalist voices urging military action. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xi Jinping vows to crush attempts to thwart ‘complete reunification’ with Taiwan

  • Chinese president calls it a ‘historic mission and unshakeable commitment’ of the Communist Party during anniversary speech
  • But Taipei says it won’t agree to be brought under totalitarian rule and urges Beijing to respect public opinion and stop its military intimidation

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Jul, 2021

