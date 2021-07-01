But former leader Jiang Zemin, 94, and past premier Zhu Rongji, 92, were absent, prompting speculation about their health.

Almost no one was seen wearing masks during the event, but that did not mean the party was taking a casual approach to Covid-19 pandemic control.

For the media who attended it was a long and strict process to meet requirements – and a very early start. All journalists had to be fully vaccinated and take at least two nasal swab tests beforehand.

After spending a day at a designated quarantine hotel, they were bused to Tiananmen Square before daybreak on Thursday. Then, half an hour before the celebration – and live broadcast on state television – was due to begin, they were instructed to remove their masks, as others in the square had already done.

Almost no one was seen wearing masks. Photo: Xinhua

The event itself was meticulously planned for the television cameras, but there were moments of spontaneity from the audience, particularly as they reacted to Xi’s speech.

Applause and loud cheers broke out and even interrupted the Chinese leader as he vowed to fight against foreign aggression and pledged “complete reunification” of the mainland and Taiwan

Xi closed his speech with his fist in the air, rousing the crowd with: “Long live the great, glorious and correct Communist Party of China. Long live the great, glorious and heroic Chinese people.”

The day began with a 100-gun salute. Photo: Xinhua

The event was as much about looking back as it was about looking forward, with thousands of students from universities in Beijing part of the carefully assembled audience.

Younger faces also took centre stage in the square as they performed in a choir ahead of Xi’s speech. A group of primary, high school and college students – chosen from the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers, both run by the party to recruit followers aged under 28 – recited a poem praising the party’s achievements.

The poem mentioned many of Xi’s signature policies and well-known remarks, ending with the message that these youthful voices were ready to walk down the path set out by the party as they repeated four times: “May the party be rest assured, I stand with [our] strong country!”