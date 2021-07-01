Xi Jinping was flanked by former and current senior leaders as he delivered the speech over looking Tiananmen Square. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping tries to build symbolic bridge between past and future at Chinese Communist Party centenary
- The party chief urged young Chinese to follow the party, while paying tribute to past leaders such as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping
- His predecessor Hu Jintao was present, but former leader Jiang Zemin did not attend – probably for health reasons
Topic | China’s Communist Party
