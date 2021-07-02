Xi Jinping has called for an overhaul of the health care system to strengthen weak links exposed by the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China plans health care system upgrade with focus on infectious disease
- Five-year blueprint calls for more resources for CDCs and centres in big cities to treat large numbers of patients during an outbreak
- It also includes ‘high-quality’ regional and local hospitals and improved facilities for women, children and the elderly
