Xi Jinping has called for an overhaul of the health care system to strengthen weak links exposed by the pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China plans health care system upgrade with focus on infectious disease

  • Five-year blueprint calls for more resources for CDCs and centres in big cities to treat large numbers of patients during an outbreak
  • It also includes ‘high-quality’ regional and local hospitals and improved facilities for women, children and the elderly

Josephine Ma
Updated: 10:38pm, 2 Jul, 2021

