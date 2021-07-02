Students wave flags ahead of celebrations in Beijing on Thursday to mark 100 years of the Communist Party. Photo: AFP Students wave flags ahead of celebrations in Beijing on Thursday to mark 100 years of the Communist Party. Photo: AFP
China’s Communist Party seeks younger members as it looks to the future

  • More than 80 per cent of those who have joined since January 2020 are aged 35 or younger
  • Drive for new blood about finding ‘right successors’ to deliver goal of becoming modern socialist country by 2049

Guo Rui
Amber Wang in Beijing and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 12:12am, 3 Jul, 2021

