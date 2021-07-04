Scientists Wang Jinnian (left) and Wu Meirong were reportedly wounded in the attack last month. Photo: Handout Scientists Wang Jinnian (left) and Wu Meirong were reportedly wounded in the attack last month. Photo: Handout
Scientists Wang Jinnian (left) and Wu Meirong were reportedly wounded in the attack last month. Photo: Handout
China science
China /  Politics

Chinese space firm investigates official’s alleged attack on two scientists

  • China Aerospace Science and Technology Holdings says subsidiary’s chairman consumed alcohol before the incident at a dinner in Beijing last month
  • Zhang Tao became violent after scientists refused to endorse application for membership of an international astronautics group, report says

Topic |   China science
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 8:02pm, 4 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists Wang Jinnian (left) and Wu Meirong were reportedly wounded in the attack last month. Photo: Handout Scientists Wang Jinnian (left) and Wu Meirong were reportedly wounded in the attack last month. Photo: Handout
Scientists Wang Jinnian (left) and Wu Meirong were reportedly wounded in the attack last month. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE