A local motorist filmed the animal’s walk through the streets. Photo: Weibo
Bear right at the junction: wild animal hits the road in Chinese town
- The brown bear was filmed by a motorist who followed it through the streets of Garze and it was later spotted entering a residential area by police
- The town is surrounded by the grasslands of the Tibetan Plateau and the animal is believed to have returned to the wild
